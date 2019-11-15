More seeking assistance from Frank Hilton Organisation

The Frank Hilton Organization has received about 400 new registrations of children with disabilities over the past week.

Many of these are from parents who noticed some form of disability in their child as they grew older.

Community Support Officer Ashna Kumari says the organization is ramping up its community support network to help those in need.

Article continues after advertisement

“Sometimes getting the families to agree for us to come there or sometimes they really do not have the understanding of what the child’s disability is or usually the first step is getting them to understand what the disability is and sometimes there are refusals”

Chief Executive Sureni Perera says they are always fully equipped when going out in the field.

“So when we conduct outreach in the west north and east what our teams do is they base themselves at a special school, they work with hospitals with the CRA’s in the field, in the communities and we go right into the communities and we hear of or get referrals for children with a disability”

The organization has prepared a team that is ready to go out to Vanua Levu next week.