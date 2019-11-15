More seek counselling services

More Fijians are now taking advantage of the counselling services to overcome some of the challenges they’ve faced in light of the pandemic.

The Medical Services Pacific which provides a range of services including working to end violence against women and children and improving access to health care highlights there is a need for more professional counsellors.

MSP Country Director, Ashna Shaleen says while the demand for counselling services was always there, people are now realizing its importance.

“What we are seeing because of COVID is the case management. SO they are accessing counselling but they are accessing case management of it. We are getting a lot of clients who need to seek justice, they have issues with the courts, and they have issues with service providers”.

The MSP Country Director says they are also seeing an increase in sexual assault cases.

“The sexual assault particularly on underage 18 and below, the numbers have increased. On average we were seeing four clients. Now we looking at 7 to 8 clients per day for the divisions combined, that is alarming and these are children who have been sexually assaulted”.

The Medical Services Pacific has a medical and a legal team for counselling.

They are looking at hiring more counsellors to meet the demand for their services.