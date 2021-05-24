More seasonal jobs on offer

The Ministry of Employment is looking forward to increased job opportunities for locals in Australia and New Zealand.

Minister, Parveen Kumar says the re-opening of international borders will open up new opportunities for young people to apply for jobs under the Pacific Labour Scheme and the Seasonal Worker programs.

“The Ministry of Employment, Industrial Relations, and Productivity will work closely with stakeholders to ensure we are placed at the front of the queue in these opportunities. At the same time let me remind potential workers for this overseas job scheme that all opportunities will come with health protocol. This is the policy from both ends – from ours here in Fiji and labour market countries like Australia and New Zealand.”

The Australian government is consolidating the two existing labour mobility programs, with over 55,000 jobs approved for Fiji and selected regional countries.

Kumar says Fijians now look forward to a year of great come back, especially with more tourism activity across the country.