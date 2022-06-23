More rural farmers moving to mechanized agriculture

[File Photo]

More rural farming clusters are moving more quickly to mechanized agriculture.

While speaking during the handover of a tractor to Dawasamu Vegetable Cooperative in Dawasamu Tailevu, Agriculture Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says this sets a platform for their future generation to succeed in Agriculture.

Dr Reddy says agriculture is the only source of the village’s livelihood and this will help them expand in agriculture farming.

“We are very proud that you all have a vision now to expand agriculture. You have seen how the agriculture sector will benefit you. You have the resources and today you have an amazing investment, this is not expenditure, this is a capital investment and any capital investment will generate positive returns.”

Dr Reddy says for a rural community to collect a third of the cost of the tractor and implements in a short period of time was indicative of their commitment to improving their agricultural production.

The Ministry invested $7,000.00 as part of the one-third two-thirds programme to secure the procurement of a tractor and implements for the cooperative.