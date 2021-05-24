Home

More resources to improve literacy in school

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 22, 2021 4:00 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

The Ministry of Education received around 28,750 storybooks and 17 desktops today to enhance literacy levels in schools around the country.

The desktops are for 17 special schools, and the other resources are for 115 primary schools.

Donors, Vision Fiji Chair Gazala Akbar says, schools will be able to access online resources, manage student learning and maintain records.

Article continues after advertisement

Akbar says they have also paid for subscriptions for Early Childhood Centers to access online resources by Scholastic, known as LiteracyPro and Bookflix which will be activated once school reopens.

She says the disadvantages faced by children need to be addressed in terms of access to resources, monitoring and assessments.

“We also request if we could introduce teachers in Teacher Training Institutions, to our resources so that by the time the graduate they know what the resources are all about and can start their children quicker on these programs.”

Education Minister Premila Kumar says the teaching and learning environment needs to be made more exciting.

