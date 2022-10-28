More resources to assist TSLS students

The Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service is committing more resources to ensure they are part of a student’s journey from tertiary studies until they get employment.

This as some students have not completed their studies, while others are not able to find jobs despite finishing their studies.

Chief Executive Dr Hasmukh Lal says over 26,000 students have completed their studies through government funding.

“In the last nine years, TSLS, through government funding, has sponsored and funded 56995 students, and of that, 26,778 students have already graduated, while 30,217 are still in the system. That means they will be graduating on a yearly basis.”

Dr Lal says students need more support so they are able to complete their studies successfully.

“There are genuine cases where students have deferred their studies and provision is within the scholarship and loan regulations that they can defer their studies. Now what we have realized is that there needs to be a lot of hand-holding support from the providers and from TSLS in terms of students having a successful learning journey to complete their programs.”

He adds they will also provide post-graduation care support from next year.