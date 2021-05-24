Home

More resilient education system needed: Kumar

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 30, 2022 7:30 am
Education Minister Premila Kumar.

The impact of climate change is real and that there is a need to construct a more resilient education system.

Education Minister Premila Kumar on day two of the Conference of Commonwealth Education Ministers highlighted that in order to do so, Small Island States must prioritize education financing.

Kumar says the Ministry is developing a 10-year Education Sector Plan.

She adds the plan will set priorities and commit government resources in a strategic way to develop a more resilient education sector focused on innovation, sustainability, and employability.

The Education Minister says the sector must align with how the new generation wants to learn and incorporate this into their programmes or educational system designs.

Kumar says the current education system is academic-oriented, and it was critical to rethink education in order to make it more responsive to students as they grow up in a fast-changing environment.

