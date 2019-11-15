More reports of dynamite fishing surfaces

The Fisheries Ministry aims to provide coastal communities with boats in an effort to curb illegal fishing, especially the use of explosives.

More reports of dynamite fishing have been recorded by the Ministry from parts of the Western Division.

Minister Semi Koroilavesau says the use of dynamite is not only an environmental risk but also a health concern.

He adds people who use dynamite for fishing are at risk of sustaining major injuries or even death.

“Handling of dynamite is a risk itself because of injury but the fish that is consumed – they are damaged fish because there’s a water explosion. And then you catch the fish. The fish is not as fresh as it should be when caught by other means.”

Koroilavesau adds they continue to work with the Fiji Navy to carry out surveillance in areas between Lautoka and Rakiraki.

“We have carried out joint operations with the Navy and we have our officers actually travelling in Navy vessels as observers and we’ve done a few cases and now there are recent reports again.”

A number of cases involving dynamite fishing are now before the courts.