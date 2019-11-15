More repatriation flights planned

With more repatriation flights this month, the Ministry of Health says border quarantine cases will highly likely increase.

Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says due diligence remains a priority and it will continue well into the festive period.

Dr Waqainabete says to date majority of Fijians have returned home and they’re working on getting others who are finding it difficult to return.

“Due diligence will continue to happen with our repatriation flights and as I’ve said before we have a duty of care to make sure that we repatriate our Fijian citizens. There are places all over the world and health system where if you’re not a citizen or a permanent resident there then you have to pay for your own health care. And these are some of the challenges that they face.”

He says it’s important people return to a safe and COVID-free environment which Fiji has worked hard to achieve.

“Many have come back home. I’ve met some of them on the streets, some of them at work, some of them have messaged me and said they have been so happy to come back home noting the challenges they have in the places they’ve been. And my reply has been we are also blessed to support your coming back home. Because we’re all Fijians.”

In Parliament, Assistant Minister for Health Alex O’Connor said the health of all Fijians must sit at the heart of our recovery.