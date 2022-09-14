More regional interests for Walesi

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while handing over the Walesi Set Top Box sets in Seaqaqa District School [Source: Fijian Government]

There are interests from regional and religious broadcasters to join Walesi digital TV and radio channels.

Speaking at the handing over of Walesi Set Top Box sets in Seaqaqa District School, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says this follows the increasing customers on the Walesi platform.

Bainimarama says these broadcasters include ABC, BBC and HOPE to name a few.

The government through Walesi has so far distributed 218,065 Digital Terrestrial Walesi Set Top Boxes and 3,164 Digital Satellite receivers.

“As part of Walesi’s ongoing work to bridge the digital divide for Fijians inlign with the Fijian government five year and 20 year National Development plan, Walesi has connected 580 communities, villages and schools across the country.”

Walesi has so far distributed 175,000 set-top boxes in the Central and Western Divisions.

Bainimarama says the Walesi platform has successfully deployed FM radio networks on its platform, which include six radio stations GoldFM, 2DayFM, BulaFM, Radio Fiji One, Radio Fiji Two and Mirchi FM.