More recyclables collected: PRF

Recycling on the Go Ambassadors project at Jai Narayan College in Suva is gaining momentum.

This as over 1900 kilograms of recyclables have been collected between May and September.

Pacific Recycling Foundation Founder and Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited Director, Amitesh Deo says 24 students of Jai Narayan College who have been appointed as the ROG Ambassadors, have taken up the initiative to advocate on waste management in their school and communities.

He says the increase in the collection shows that students have become more aware of what recyclables are and the sorting process has also improved.

Deo says the idea is to launch the program in other schools next year, after releasing the findings of the project initiated at the College.

The Recycling on the Go Ambassadors project is an initiative of PRF in partnership with Swire Shipping and the College.