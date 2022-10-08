More rain and coastal inundation in the forecast

The Fiji Metrological Office has issued a damaging heavy swell warning for parts of the Fiji Group, with significant wave heights expected of 3.5 to 5 meters.

The weather office says the warning is now in force for southwest Viti Levu waters, Kadavu passage, southern Koro Sea, and southern Lau waters.

It says a high pressure system to the far south of Fiji is expected to generate and direct damaging heavy swells of the southern waters of Fiji later today.

It says Fijians in coastal areas can expect coastal inundation.

This particularly for those living along the coastal areas of the southern parts of Viti Levu from Natadola through the coral coast to Pacific Harbour, the southern coastal areas of Mamanuca Group, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, the Moala Group , the Lomaiviti Group, and the southern and central Lau Group.

Meanwhile, a heavy rain warning remains in force for southwest Viti Levu and most parts of the group.

This as a trough of low pressure approaches the group from the west, associated rain and showers are expected to affect the country for the next few days.