News

More potential for dalo exports

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
March 13, 2022 8:10 am

Dalo export earnings stands at $26 million annually and there is room for more.

This was highlighted by the Agriculture Ministry during a dalo planting workshop for farmers in Koro, Lomaiviti.

Agriculture Manager Eastern Adriano Tabualevu says Dalo is one of five export commodities that have good returns and farmers in Lomaiviti have some of the best quality output thanks to their geographic location.

Article continues after advertisement

“What I gather last week is that Koro alone provided 5 to 6 tonnes of dalo. It is also one that has the best quality compared to other dalo. So make good use of this opportunity, don’t waste it. You have the resources, you now have the skills.”

Kade Farmer Peceli Nacebe says he will continue to work hard to help meet the local and export demand.

“I am currently planting Tausala dalo. I am also plating some other root crops, vegetables and fruits. I have seen how this has helped with our livelihood and I will continue to work to also help meet the demands from the Ministry.”

Serupepeli Valedonu from Nasau has been farming for more than 40 years and has found it to be a rewarding venture.

“I have been farming for decades and from that money, I have built our house. This workshop from the Ministry will help us continue to work hard and help increase my dalo production.”

Valedonu says they are working to put together a group that will allow farmers to help each other at the same time work to meet the dalo demands and help provide for their families.

The Agriculture Ministry continues to provide the support and assistance needed for farmers to increase production.

 

