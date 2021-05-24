More plans to expand businesses despite pandemic

More businesses are starting to show interest in new buildings and retail outlets in and around the capital city.

Suva City Council Chair Isikeli Tikoduadua says despite obstacles presented by the pandemic, applications are being received as development continues in Suva.

Tikoduadua says the Council has given the green light to a number of applications, including one for a six-storey building in Nasese.

“With this situation that we are in, we have been very fortunate that business people are still having confidence in setting up their businesses in Suva. Now we have got one of the investors from the West, who is now putting up a six-storey building in Nasese with a supermarket as its core business and apartment and offices on the top.”

Tikoduadua says all applications will be thoroughly analyzed before approvals are given for the development.

Meanwhile, the Suva Retailers Association expects more members to start re-opening, operating under COVID safe measures.