More persons with disabilities taking up top jobs

There has been an increase in people with disabilities taking up top positions at several businesses and other organizations.

During discussions on the 2021 National Disability Awards, it was noted that many Fijians with disabilities contribute enormously to the development of Fiji, but sometimes lack recognition.

Spinal Injury Association Office Manager Mere Rodan says many are now executives making important decisions.

“We are mostly unnoticed i would say in the work we do. The contributions we make in whatever little way it could be. It’s never known to people around us and even within the disability sector itself.”

Georgina Naigulevu, a senior Manager at HFC Bank, says the Awards will cover a number of categories, from entrepreneur of the year to sports person of the year and student of the year.

“So I am encouraging each and every one of you that have applied – thank you for applying. It is very empowering to know that you are able to be awarded and celebrated that achievement so i am looking forward to the end of the month.”

The Chair of the National Disability Awards says it’s important that persons with disabilities are recognized and acknowledged.

The Awards Night will be held on the 27th of this month where ten individuals will be recognized.