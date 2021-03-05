More persons with disabilities can be part of the workforce: SIA

There are persons with disabilities in rural communities who are qualified enough to be part of the workforce.

Spinal Injury Associations Office Manager, Mere Rodan, says some of these Fijians are held back from reaching their full potential due to personal challenges.

Rodan says identifying these individuals and helping them get employment is crucial as they can also contribute to the development of the economy.

“Some are out there and they are educated too. But it’s just because of those constraints that they face within their families that’s why they are there and committed to that. They could easily go into the workforce to earn and fend for themselves and their families.”

Rodan adds there is still a lack of understanding of the work that they do and the public needs more awareness of this.