More personnel for police call centre

[Sitiveni Qiliho]

Twenty personnel have been recruited by the Police Force to manage its call center.

Police Commissioner, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho highlighted this during an outreach meeting with the Korean Community.

Questions were raised on the contacts for Police Force during an emergency.

The Police Commissioner acknowledged there were issues with their emergency lines.

“When it goes down we immediately get our service providers to get it up and running. We test that now compared to some years ago when the system didn’t work as perfectly as how it was supposed to work.”

Brigadier-General Qiliho says they have also advertised contacts on social media so that people are able to get in touch with police during emergencies.