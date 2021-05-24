More people involved in issuing of fake vaccination cards: Dr Fong

The Health Ministry is aware that more people apart from some health officers are involved in issuing of fake vaccination cards and investigations will determine whether charges are laid against those found involved in the scam

So far a driver from the Ministry has been charged for allegedly issuing curfew passes, vaccination cards, and sick sheets without authorization.

Health Ministry Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says they have also so far suspended some health officers who are under investigation.

“We’ve had a long-standing investigation that looked into that issue and we had some people that we have caught out and have suspended them and I presume that as the years go by or as we go on, we will catch more people not only the Ministry of Health but other people who have been involved in the use of fake vaccination cards.”

Dr Fong says overseas countries are also facing this issue and have had to put in place laws and penalties against people who intentionally create, sell, buy, or possess fake vaccine cards.

He says it is imperative for people to adhere to the laws in place.