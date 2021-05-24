Home

News

More opportunities for women in the agriculture sector

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
December 6, 2021 12:30 pm

Women in the Sigatoka area are beginning to fill many roles in the agriculture sector, inspiring many around them to utilize their land to earn an income.

Farmer, Lavenia Vunaki says her passion for farming has allowed her to contribute to our local food systems through direct farm marketing and commercial gains.

Vunaki says women play a critical role in agricultural operations across the country adding that there are more opportunities for women in the sector.

Article continues after advertisement

“There are no regrets as this is an income-generating source for my family over the past years. I want to encourage women, especially in villages to step out of their boundaries and change the people’s perception that this work can also be done by women.”

Meanwhile, Sigatoka market vendors have noticed an increasing demand for produce in recent weeks, thanks to various measures by the government.

The vendors believe the agriculture sector is critical in these times of uncertainty.

 

