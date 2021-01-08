More non-food items delivered to TC Yasa ravaged areas

Over one-hundred pallets of food rations, school supplies, tarpaulins, and tents are expected to reach Vanua Levu and Lau in the next two days on the HMAS Adelaide.

Commanding Officer, Captain Stuart Watters says these materials mostly non-food items and extra building materials to repair damaged schools in the North.

For the men and women of the HMAS Adelaide, their assistance is a testament to the Vuvale partnership just as Fijian soldiers helped contain Australia’s bushfires last year.

“We’ve loaded around 20 tonnes of building supplies to help rebuild that and we’ve also transferred around 14 tons of humanitarian aid stores to Nabouwalu jetty last week. So things big thing starting to happen today, the big day.”

The 618 military and naval personnel from Australia helping rebuild TC Yasa ravaged areas, plan to complete all rehabilitation and recovery work by the end of next week.