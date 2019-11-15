Home

News

More needed for gender equality

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
March 6, 2020 4:30 pm
Post Fiji limited held early celebrations for International Women's Day at its Suva office this morning.

Education Minister Rosy Akbar addressed staff saying while much progress has been made on gender equality, there’s still work to be done.

“Women make up 49% of the world’s population that’s almost half. We do 66% of the work, produce 50% of the food but earn only 10% of the income and own 1% of the property. Now that’s disparity”.

Akbar adds that women must never give up the struggle because future generations will look back on what was achieved by their predecessors.

