More need for continued public-private partnerships: President

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere. [Photo: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has reiterated the need for continued public-private partnerships.

Speaking at the opening of the TOPEX 2022 Conference, he encouraged delegates to be mindful of how the private sector can continue to strengthen its partnerships with the Government.

He says this will also generate a sustainable recovery for Fiji as they discuss priorities and solutions.

The President also highlighted as Fiji is recovering, the government alone lost $3.2 billion in tax revenues due to the pandemic.

“In Fiji, recorded its largest ever economic contraction of 17.2% in 2020, with a further 4% contraction in 2021 due to the second wave of the important inflation we are currently experiencing as a result of the high fuel and food prices triggered by the unjust Russia invasion of Ukraine is significantly impacting many Fijian businesses, households, and families and the International Monetary Fund has projected global growth to slow from 6.1% in 2021 to 3.6% in both 2022 and 2023.”



He also states the Fijian Government has proven itself to be a genuine partner to the private sector through its five-year and twenty-year National Development Plan.

Fiji Commerce & Employers Federation President Vinay Narsey, states that enterprises flourish through the environment and structure created by governments.

The theme for TOPEX 2022 is “Strategies, Synergies, and Solutions for Sustainable Recovery: 2030”.