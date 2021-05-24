More MPs questioned, NFP leader released

National Federation Party leader, Professor Biman Prasad has been released by police.

This after he was taken in for questioning in relation to his comments regarding the proposed Amendment Bill of the iTaukei Land Trust Board.

The NFP says the progress of the interview has been suspended for the time being.

Meanwhile, fellow MP Pio Tikoduadua, as well SODELPA MPs Adi Litia Qionibaravi and Lynda Tabuya are believed to be still being questioned at the Police Headquarters in Suva.

It’s also understood that SODELPA MP Filipe Tuisawai and Unity Fiji Party Leader Savenaca Narube are the latest to be taken in for questioning late this evening.

