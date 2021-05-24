More money needed for adaptation

50 percent of the hundred billion dollar climate finance to be delivered by 2023 must go towards adaptation.

Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland says it is critical that member countries deliver on time.

71 percent of all Commonwealth projects are for adaptation, and Scotland says with adequate funding they will be able to assist more vulnerable nations.

Scotland says small nations and third world countries are unable to access funding to mitigate the climate crisis as they lack the expertise and knowledge.

“Why they did not succeed before according to Green Fund is because they said our countries – didn’t have the data, knowledge, hadn’t put the applications in a way that would enable to fund them.”

Scotland adds they’ve created a Climate Finance Access Hub to help vulnerable nations, but they only have about 4.2 million dollars from Australia and the UK.

“With that tiny amount of money, we’ve already delivered at the hands of our member states more than $44m worth of project money. But we have $762m in the pipeline.”

To date, the Hub has managed to put 16 climate advisers into countries that most need it, so they can make substantive applications to access climate funds.

But Scotland says they’re unable to assist more nations due to a lack of funding.