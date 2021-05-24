More men seek counselling services

Lifeline Fiji has recorded an increase in the number of men seeking counselling services in recent months.

The organization says close to 60 percent of the men who have called them are seeking advice and help as they’ve lost their jobs or are unable to cope with the hardships brought by the pandemic.

Team Leader, Jeremaia Merekula says anxiety, stress, and financial hardships are common problems faced by these men.

Merekula says they have different guidelines to help people as their problems vary.

“For people that are going through a crisis and have attempted suicide, or contemplated suicide, we have a framework that we work towards in listening to these clients who call in to this support line.”

According to Lifeline Fiji, there is an average loss of 110 lives in a year to suicide.

For every completed suicide in Fiji, there is another 20 that is attempted.

1543 is the official number to call Lifeline Fiji for anyone needing help with any intervention and response.

Lifeline Fiji has upgraded its office a Thurston Street in Suva with the help from Asco Foundation that will enable them to provide more face to face consultation services.

Foundation trustee, Ronald Kumar says the current social and economic situations brought by the COVID-19 pandemic has seen a rise in mental health issues.

Kumar says the work done by Lifeline Fiji in our communities is essential to combat the rise in suicide attempts.

He adds the Asco Foundation is pleased to assist in a small way to ensure they continue their vital work.