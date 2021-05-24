More men committing suicide in Fiji

Fijian men are more susceptible to suicide in Fiji burdened by daily hardships, stress and anxiety.

According to Lifeline Fiji which provides psychological support services, financial constraints have been found to be one of the leading causes.

Of 59 lives lost to suicide last year, 47 were men.

Team Leader, Jeremaia Merekula, says an increasing number of men who reach out for help are having suicidal thoughts.

Merekula adds advocacy groups and counselling service providers are using the Movember campaign to assure men that there is help available.

“For this month, we have been raising awareness on men’s mental health knowing that the majority of our suicide cases in Fiji are males so we are having online advocacy on Facebook and other social media on men’s mental health”

More than 70% of people who die from self-harm in Fiji are men.