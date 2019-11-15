More medical supplies to arrive next week

The Ministry of Health can expect another boost in its COVID-19 fight as more equipment donated by China arrives next week.

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Qian Bo says the medical supplies will serve a critical role in protecting Fiji’s medical staff and help in identifying potential COVID-19 cases.

Bo says they will continue to work with Fiji in providing whatever assistance they can to help the fight against the pandemic.

“Later next week 1,000 tests of PCR diagnosis test kits donated by the Chinese Government, and medical supplies donated by the Chinese Peopleʼs Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, by Guangdong Provincial Government, and by Chinese companies in Fiji are expected to arrive via a French Polynesian courtesy chartered flight.”

The Ministry of Health yesterday received around $270, 000 worth of Personal Protective Equipment from China to help frontline workers.























