News

More mechanical harvesters expected

Rajendra James
January 31, 2022 10:35 am
The Fiji Sugar Corporation will be using more mechanical harvesters in the upcoming crushing season.

The machines are used to harvest cane on flat fields.

FSC Manager Extension Services Agriculture, Rajinesh Narayan says they are also looking at harvesters that can be used on hilly fields so that the work of the farmers become easier.

The FSC will also train more operators where required.

Narayan says the FSC field officers are keeping an eye on all harvesters that are being used.

He adds it is important that all harvesters are handled properly.

 

 

