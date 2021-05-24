Home

News

More manpower to deal with landowner grievances

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JaleFBCNews
April 4, 2022 4:20 am
Itaukei Lands Trust Board. [Source: File Photo]

The Itaukei Lands Trust Board (TLTB) will hire more employees to deal with landowner grievances.

While speaking on the Itaukei Affairs “Nai Lalakai” program on Radio Fiji One, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the government is dedicated to resolving landowners’ needs and concerns.

“$100,000 has been allocated to hire staff. Our staff will reach out to landowners to ensure that their concerns and complaints are solved in a timely and efficient manner.”

He says one area of concern that is commonly raised is land being leased without following proper procedures.

Bainimarama says the government is committed to ensuring the rights and welfare of landowners is protected.

