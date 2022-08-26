More manpower expected for new Lautoka Police Station

[Source: Fiji Police]

Three hundred police officers are expected to be stationed at the Lautoka Police Station which is currently under construction.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho highlighted this during a visit to the soon-to-be-completed Lautoka Police Station yesterday.

The delegates of the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police also accompanied the Police Commissioner and outgoing PICP Chair on this visit.

Brigadier General Qiliho says like many Pacific Island law enforcement agencies, the Fiji Police Force had inherited older buildings and there was a need to rebuild or renovate to implement recommendations made by independent observers.

He adds new Lautoka police station is expected to cost around $30 million.

“The police station that will come online in the next two months , we hope if things go well, should have a gym for fitness wellbeing, enough space. We worked the floor space for 300 officers we need to put in there to look out for 80,000 in the jurisdiction they look after.”



The Police Commissioner says for a small economy like Fiji, these are huge investments.

He adds the new Nasinu Police Station will cost around $35 million as this will also include barracks.