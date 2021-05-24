Home

News

More manpower, drone help in search

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
November 22, 2021 4:48 pm
[Source: Fiji Police]

Police are scaling up search efforts for missing seven-year-old Chirag Murti of Qila Settlement in Taveuni.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro says they have pushed for some officers from Suva to help in the search.

FBC News understands, a ten-member team from Suva arrived in Taveuni over the weekend to help escalate efforts that are already underway.

They have tapped into drone technology to scale up their efforts.


[Source: Fiji Police]

The large scale search has been concentrated on the large rural land around Qila and its waterways.

Chirag has been missing for 10 days now and his disappearance still remains a mystery.

Chirag has non-verbal autism, a condition he shares with his twin brother.

He was last seen playing with his twin brother and four-year-old sister in front of their home property around mid-day Friday, November 12.

Father, Shyam Murti says the family is grateful for the efforts being put in by the Fiji Police Force to help find his son.

