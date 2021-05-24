More manpower, drone help in search

Police are scaling up search efforts for missing seven-year-old Chirag Murti of Qila Settlement in Taveuni.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro says they have pushed for some officers from Suva to help in the search.

FBC News understands, a ten-member team from Suva arrived in Taveuni over the weekend to help escalate efforts that are already underway.

Article continues after advertisement

They have tapped into drone technology to scale up their efforts.



[Source: Fiji Police]

The large scale search has been concentrated on the large rural land around Qila and its waterways.

Chirag has been missing for 10 days now and his disappearance still remains a mystery.

Chirag has non-verbal autism, a condition he shares with his twin brother.

He was last seen playing with his twin brother and four-year-old sister in front of their home property around mid-day Friday, November 12.

Father, Shyam Murti says the family is grateful for the efforts being put in by the Fiji Police Force to help find his son.