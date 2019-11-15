More locomotives to help keep the sugarcane crushing season on track

The Fiji Sugar Corporation says that more locomotives were being readied to help transport freshly cut sugarcane into the Lautoka mill in a faster, more efficient manner throughout the 2020 crushing season.

FSC CEO Graham Clark says among their major focuses was providing more locomotives (locos) to farmers to help get the sugarcane to their respective mills, as part of FSC’s preparations for the season.

He says the FSC aims to have nine locomotives, with seven operational at any one time, and two as backup locomotives.

FSC Lautoka Mill Manager, Leela Ramesh says, currently, FSC has six locomotives ready to roll and are an important part of the supply chain for the mill accordingly.

The FSC CEO adds that fresh cane, with little extraneous matter, helps ensure that more sugar can be produced from each load of cane.

Clark also explained that a specialist locomotive engineer from Labasa has been working full-time on the locomotives to help ensure they are in good working order for the season.

Meanwhile, the Lautoka Mill is due to open on 24 June and the Rarawai Mill the day before on 23 June with the Labasa Mill having started crushing last month.