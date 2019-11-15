More locals are leasing their land

Prime Minister and Chair of the iTaukei Land Trust Board Voreqe Bainimarama says more women and landowners are leasing their land.

While speaking on the Radio Fiji One Noda Prime Minister program, Bainimarama says the transition is an indication of the government’s concerted effort in encouraging locals to invest in their land for sustenance.

He adds this was not prevalent in the past decade and the establishment of the Landowners Affairs Unit will encourage more Fijians to utilize their land for development purposes.

The Prime Minister says this initiative will also ensure landowners benefit from TLTB Landowners Seed Fund Grant.

“The Seed Grant started in 2017 to assist landowners. To date, 216 landowners have shared about $1.5 million under this initiative. The willingness of landowners to lease their land was not prevalent in yesteryears. And this is a good move by the government.”

He assures that the initiative will also ensure landowners receive 20 percent of return from the sale of land within the first 10 years, and 10 percent if it exceeded 10 years.