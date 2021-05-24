Home

News

More landowners to benefit from solar electrification

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
November 10, 2021 3:15 am

Fiji Pine Limited’s community development assistance for landowners is gaining momentum with more villages in Bua and Macuata expected to receive their solar electrification project.

According to the company, the landowning communities get to choose projects based on their needs.

They provide assistance through education, water & sanitation, rural electrification and rebuilding of homes and community halls that have been damaged by natural disasters.

The funds used for these projects are taken from 2.5 per cent of revenue derived from monthly harvesting of the pine.

So far, Natokalau Village in Kubulau, Mataqali Naita of Votua Village and Kavula Village in Bua have had their solar electrification project completed.

The Fiji Pine Limited says there are other applications for solar electrification from villages in Bua and Macuata which will also completed.

Meanwhile, the company has also assisted affected landowners in Bua and Macuata following TC Yasa.

Building materials were sent from Tropik Wood Limited in Lautoka right to their doorsteps in Vanua Levu with rehabilitation costing them $1.1million.

 

 

