More Kawakawa and Donu spawning areas to be gazetted

The Ministry of Fisheries will gazette more Marine Protected Areas for Kawakawa and Donu to spawn.

Despite the suspension of the ban on the two fish species, the Minister says fishermen need to stay away from spawning areas which are within the protected areas.

Minister Semi Koroilavesau says there are only two Marine Protected areas to date and they plan to increase this to ensure the two species continue to thrive in our ocean.

“That is the entrance to Kiuva is under the MPA of Kiuva and one is in Nakasaleka in Kadavu, those are now protected areas. If we can have marine protected areas gazette for the spawning areas that will protect the spawning during the lift of the ban during the seasonal ban period of June to September.”

Koroilavesau adds that having more spawning areas under MPA will safeguard the Kawakawa and Donu species.

“We have the records of all the spawning areas in Fiji, some of them have been devastated and destroyed by cyclone but the remaining area we want to put it under marine protected area so in the event of any climate year, natural disaster or any pandemic that will need the lifting of the ban we still have this sites under the marine protected area.”

The Fisheries Ministry reiterated the need for fisherman to refrain from catching undersized fish and only catch enough to cater for their needs.