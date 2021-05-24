More jobs created at Port Denarau as Grills Restaurant opens

Eighteen Fijians have been able to find employment following the opening of the Grills Restaurant and Bar in Port Denarau.

Owned by M.Bhagwan & Co Ltd, Minister for Tourism Faiyaz Koya has applauded their confidence in investing at a time when the economy is recovering.

Koya says the operation will contribute to the much-needed boost within this locale and will offer a fresh menu for patrons.

Article continues after advertisement

“Over the last few weeks, we have seen a number of businesses opening around the country, simply indicating investor confidence, as our economy recovers. And today, we are gathered to launch another venture, pinning the resilience of the business community within this township.”

He says like many other businesses, built on ambition, the love for food has enabled two brothers to open doors to their second store in Fiji – the first being the “Grills Restaurant and Bar” in Laucala Bay, Suva.

The total investment was around $400,000.