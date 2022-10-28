More job creation in BPO industry

[Photo: Supplied]

A New Zealand-based consulting and services company, Duco Consultancy, is ready to expand its services in Fiji, and this will help to create 150 job opportunities by the end of this year.

The company, which operates in New Zealand, Australia, the United States of America (USA), and India, have now successfully registered in Fiji.

Duco Consultancy Founder and Chief Executive Officer Chandan Ohri said Fiji’s young, dynamic workforce and its position as a vibrant and connected hub enabled Duco Consultancy to invest in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

The company specializes in designing workshops for mapping business needs and technology solutions, demystifying and simplifying business processes, and developing businesses.

To facilitate this project, Investment Fiji, along with Outsource Fiji, provided the company with industry updates, information on tax incentives, and collaboration with the relevant agencies.

Investment Fiji Chief Executive Officer, Kamal Chetty says Fiji has a thriving outsourcing sector and international brands showing confidence in Fiji’s economy means Fiji is moving in the right direction to achieve the government’s vision of developing Fiji as a value-adding Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) hub.