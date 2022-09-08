More investment in medical projects

ANZ bank Country Head Rabih Yazbek.

Investors need to think outside the traditional and public sector service-driven economy says ANZ bank Country Head Rabih Yazbek.

Yazbek says they will be working with the private sector in financing $250m worth of medical projects in the Nadi-Lautoka corridor to broaden the base of the economy.

Yazbek says an announcement will be made soon, but one project is a month away.

“We’ve got another 250m of medical projects that we are looking at. It will allow medical tourism to join the mix of businesses that we have in Fiji, as well as provide social services through the hospitals.”

Yazbek adds they are seeing some diversification, however, more needs to be done.