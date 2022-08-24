Transparency led to more donations: PM

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama

More international agencies and non-government organizations are supporting the government due to transparency and accountability, says Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama.

Speaking during Radio Fiji One’s Na Noda Paraiminisita program, Bainimarama says these institutions know the grants and financial support provided by the government reaches the most vulnerable in society.

Bainimarama says the FijiFirst government has received more donations when compared to past governments.

“We received a lot of support and assistance from other agencies outside of government, this includes the support from other countries. This was never the case before. This is because I visit places around the country and hear their needs. This is what I do to help vulnerable Fijians. My government never discriminates, instead it unites Fijians.”

Bainimarama says with the help of the FijiFirst government, Fijians are provided with the support they need post-pandemic.

“We all know the challenges that we are facing, the challenges that our world is facing and some politicians still want to bring the back the Great Council of Chiefs. This is not the time, we have to concentrate on helping vulnerable Fijians, and even the NGOs know that yet some politicians still want to bring up other cheap issues.”

The government receives continuous support and assistance from Australia, the United States, China, the World Health Organization, and other NGOs to name a few.