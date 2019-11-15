More information sharing is vital: Das

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service says controlling and providing surveillance on our borders continues to be a challenge.

FRCS Chief Executive Visvanath Das says working with other border agencies is vital and more information sharing is needed.

Das says the recent seizure of hard drugs floating in our waters was due to the concerted effort by relevant border agencies.

Article continues after advertisement

“Of course we all know about the drugs that came afloat in the Lau group that was a very good example of how Fiji Police, Navy and FRCS of how we worked together collaboratively as we FRCS provided the funds for the transport”

Das says they will continue working with other border agencies to ensure that various ports of entry are well covered.

“While the FRCS has the responsibility of border security, we have various other agencies – likewise – we have 10 centres around Fiji to serve Fijians with FRCS products however our presence may be lesser in the outer islands”

With the increase of trade activity around the world, the FRCS will ensure the protection of our borders.