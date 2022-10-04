More information requested on abduction allegations

A woman has come forward with information regarding the alleged abduction claims.

This has been confirmed by the police.

This case is in relation to a number of claims made on social media of women being followed by vehicles.

Police say its Criminal Investigations Department managed to gather information regarding the ownership of the vehicles, however, more information is required to proceed with the investigation.

Recently, Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho stated that they were reaching out to those posting information on the alleged abduction attempts.

The Force is calling on those who have posted on social media and other platforms about the alleged incident to come forward and provide more details.