More informal settlements to be formalized

Fiji currently has 250 informal settlements around the country, and the government is working out ways to help solve this issue.

Speaking during Radio Fiji One's "Na Noda Paraiminisita" programme, Bainimarama says the FijiFirst government is the first in the country to provide solutions to people living in informal settlements.

Bainimarama says the FijiFirst government is working to formalize leases for residents in the 250 informal settlements.

“Some of the informal settlements are sitting on our free-hold lands or government leases. The government leads the effort in finding ways to help these residents formalize their leases by making relevant agreements with the landowners. This will help raise their standard of living.”

Bainimarama says the FijiFirst government is the first to allow informal settlement residents to apply for water and electricity meters.

He says the government has put aside a lump sum to help sub-divide the land, construct roads, drainage, water, electricity, and sewer connections for these settlements.