More improved seed varieties available for Fiji farmers

Farmers across Fiji now have access to more quality seed varieties which are vital for growing horticultural crops and off-season farming.

This was highlighted by Agriculture Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy while receiving a donation of over 600 packets East-West brand seeds at the National Agriculture Show in Nadi yesterday.

Over 20 varieties of seeds have been given to the Ministry’s seed distribution initiative by KK’s Hardware with support from the Australian Government and Market Development Facility

The donation follows lengthy research trials by the Ministry of Agriculture in Sigatoka to determine the quality and suitability of East Seed varieties under Fiji’s climatic and soil conditions.

Dr Reddy says the East-West seeds recorded over 90 percent germination rates.

The East-West Seed Group is internationally renowned for seed research and production, and currently export to over 60 countries including across Asia.

East-West seed varieties now available in Fiji include bitter gourd, cabbage, cauliflower, cucumber, lettuce, coriander, watermelon, long bean, okra and eggplant.

The Agriculture Show ends today.