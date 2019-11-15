The Agriculture Ministry is looking at how to capitalize on increasing interest in farming for long term benefit and sustainability.

Permanent Secretary for Agriculture Ritesh Dass says the pandemic has led to more idle land being used for agricultural purposes.

Dass says the Ministry has noted an increase in the demand for land preparation and planting material.

Article continues after advertisement

“People who don’t have land want to acquire land, people who had land and historically which was not being used is now being utilized for agricultural purposes.”

He adds the pandemic has not only forced people towards self-sustainability but has also ensured a consistent supply of local produce.

“If we take you back into 3 to 4 months ago there were claims of a huge shortage of produce in Fiji. That picture is completely changed now as we have an abundance of supply in the market and a lot of households are growing their food.”

The Permanent Secretary says about 80 percent of cargo leaving Fiji is agro – based products sent to Australia, New Zealand and the United States.