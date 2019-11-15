More holistic approach needed: SSP Krishna

The Fiji Police Force has called for a more holistic approach from government in the ratification of the Convention on the Manipulation of Sports Competition.

While presenting to the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Acting SSP Rajesh Krishna says more needs to be done before the ratification.

SSP Krishna says the Fiji Police Force says some local aspects of the law should be considered.

“We request that there should be a holistic approach to the ratification and further to the legal aspects of it or something to support the ratification by having a domestic law.”

SSP Krishna says there needs to be more clarity as to who the enforcement agency will be.

“When this convention is ratified than will be asking the question as to which body or agency will be approved or directed to be the enforcement agencies and that includes the investigation of any manipulation of sports.”

The Consumer Council also made their presentation saying their needs to be more laws or acts to safeguard sporting bodies.