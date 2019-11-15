More hearing clinics needed in Fiji

More hearing clinics and checkups need to be organized for children says Hearing Aid and Ear Care specialist Sevanaia Ratumaitavuki.

Ratumaitavuki believes if hearing impairment is detected early, more can be done for children.

He stressed that more than seventy children have undergone screenings this year for hearing impairment at Frank Hilton Organisation’s Audiology Department.

“For us here in Fiji, for children one of the main causes of hearing loss is the untreated ear infections, like ear infections that have been left there untreated. So it causes hearing losses to them. Contaminated water going into the ear, staying there for quite some time with the help of the hot and humid climate that leads to ear infections.”

Today is World Hearing Day and parent, Lauren Fray says raising a child that has a hearing impairment is challenging, but believes early intervention cane make a difference.

“Getting that help was so awesome, it was a relief for us knowing that we’re actually doing something to help him. They were giving us really good advice and he eventually got hearing aids and put into the Early Intervention school system here. From there he is in school now and he is a regular kid gets up to mischief sometime, it’s really awesome for us, it’s really rewarding to learn math, to ask questions to joke.”

World Hearing Day is held on 3 March each year to raise awareness of how to prevent deafness and hearing loss and to promote ear and hearing care across the world.