More hard drugs to be destroyed

The Police Force is expected to destroy more hard drugs currently in their exhibit.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says they want to avoid situations where drugs go missing.

He says they are expected to further destroy 100 kilograms of methamphetamine and cocaine.

“We still have about 30 kilos of heroin, which is going through an appeals process in court, and about 100 kilos of cocaine and methamphetamine, which are going through the same process in court to get approval for destruction. Applications are being made now for other drugs, both marijuana and cannabis, and other drugs that are in our possession to go through the same. It takes away the temptation of those who tried to get them and get them sold again.

That’s something that people will try to do.”

The Force on Wednesday destroyed over $50 million worth of cocaine in an industrial incinerator at the Dignified Crematorium in Davuilevu, Nine Miles.

Since last Wednesday, the force has also destroyed 61,000 marijuana plants in Kadavu.

The Police Commissioner is once again calling on local communities to assist them in the fight against drugs.