More good times ahead for Fiji and Australia: Feakes

There are better and prosperous days ahead for Australia and Fiji as the relationship between the two continues to grow under the vuvale partnership.

The statement was made by the Australian High Commissioner to Fiji John Feakes while hosting the Australia Day reception at his residence last night.

This was also a platform for the High Commissioner to acknowledge the President, Major General Retired Jioji Konrote, and Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama as well as the line Ministers for their foresight in responding to the natural hazard which has created havoc in most parts of Australia.

“Australia’s Fijian diaspora has been in the thick of the action, running fundraisers, providing meals to the emergency services and serving firefighters on the front lines. Here in Fiji, I’ve been overwhelmed by the response. Australia is deeply grateful to Prime Minister Bainimarama and the Government of Fiji for sending the RFMF to assist in the recovery”.

More than 50 invited guests paid respect to the 32 people who lost their lives in the Australian bushfire, which includes three firefighters and a US airmen who died on Thursday in a plane crash in New South Wales.

Foreign Affairs Ministry Chief of Protocol Jonetani Tagivetaua says the outcome of the strong bond Fiji and Australia shares can be seen in times of crisis.

“At a time when our region faces unprecedented challenges, especially as Australian battle the impacts of widespread bushfires and as Fijians recover from Cyclone Sara and Tino, we are pleased to see that in this time of great need, we are bearing witness to the powerful resilience and solidarity of the Pacific spirit.”

The High Commissioner has confirmed that over 3, 000 homes have been destroyed and the number is sure to rise as the damage assessments continue.