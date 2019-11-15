More fun activities planned for Saturday’s Holi celebrations

More new fun activities will be included in this year’s Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s Mirchi FM/ Radio Fiji 2 Non-stop Holi Masti celebrations this Saturday.

FBC Team Leader Events, Ruby Solanki says the entertainment and activities that will be provided hopes to bring joy to all Fijians given the impact of the pandemic.

She says the fun-filled event will bring people of all ethnicities together to celebrate as one.

“One of the new thing that we are doing is having a foam machine at our Holi event and we’ve got a DJ as well. The whole atmosphere is family-oriented so you can bring your families and kids. There will be colours provided, there will be good music and just good fun. There will be food vendors as well.”

Meanwhile, as part of FBC’s Easter tradition, staff will distribute Easter buns in parts of the major centres such as the Ivi triangle in Suva, Laucala Bay, Kinoya and Laqere Bridge from 6.30 to 7.30 this morning.