More foreign consulates to get E-passport services

Starting with London in the United Kingdom last year, the Fijian E-Passport is now available in Wellington in New Zealand and in Sydney, Australia.

Permanent Secretary for Immigration Yogesh Karan says they are progressively working to ensure that the E-Passport is available to as many Fijian nationals living and working overseas as possible.

Karan says Australia only last week was able to initiate their E-Passport services and there are now plans to roll out this year in the United States, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates and Japan.

“So after the US, we will be doing Brussels because the reason we want to do Brussels is because we have a reasonable number of our Rugby players and some of the other people that are Fijian citizens that are there for study and so forth so we want to have an office there.”

Meanwhile, more than 23,000 E-Passports have been issued since the new system was put in place in September last year.

Karan says with the influx of Fijians applying for the new passports last year, it appears that around 2,000 applications are incomplete with immigration officials awaiting the biometrics of the applicants in question.

The PS says they have called the applicants, messaged and even advertised that they need to complete the process before their E-Passports can be finalized.

In addition, there are more than 500 completed E-Passports that have yet to be claimed.